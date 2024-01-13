An abandoned installation in Egmore?

January 13, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

Homes undergo spring-cleaning ahead of a party or any social event. Rags that sat in the antechamber with a smug smile for an eon would do a midnight flit.

In August 2023, there was a party in Egmore, and ahead of it, every piece of visible civic infrastructure in the region was treated to a blast of the “vacuum cleaner”. The broken railings and pavements at Gandhi-Irwin Road Bridge underwent repairs as the invitees to the party were likely to hit that facility, The walls at the summit of the bridge suddenly sported painted images imported from hockey, as the party had to do with that sport — Asian Champions Trophy at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Gandhi-Irwin Road.

The Singara Chennai genie was summoned to duty, and the median was being put through a wringer of restoration. Looking at the median on this road now, one cannot help notice the spiralling metal ladders supposed to carry potted plants. There is one installation, the biggest of them all, in front of the Egmore Railway Station and two others at the median in front of the hockey stadium. The potted plants on the steps of these ladders are either missing or wilted. Not surprising at all, as months have elapsed since the party and the guests are long gone.