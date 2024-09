Amudham Supermarket has announced three combos at discounted prices for special packs for Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

Customers can choose between combo pack 1 with brown sugar, Aval (poha), roasted bengal gram and puffed rice; combo pack 2 containing ingredients, including jaggery and rice flour to make kozhukattai; and combo pack 3 having ten ingredients to make sakkarai pongal, vadai and payasam, said a press release here.