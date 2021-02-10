Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches online degree courses

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, a deemed-to-be university, launched a slew of online degree programmes under the brand ‘Amrita Ahead’ in the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Besides BBA, MBA, BCA and MCA, two other MCA programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity are being offered. Students will receive placement support from the university’s career assistance programme as well. The programmes are recognised by the University Grants Commission, officials said.

Vice-Chancellor P. Venkat Rangan said the online programmes would solve the problem of equity and accessibility to higher education. “The online degrees are equivalent to our on-campus degrees, offering the same academic and career opportunities to our online students as available to students studying at our physical campus.”

Dean of Post-Graduate Programmes Krishnashree Achuthan said, “A unique feature of Amrita Ahead degrees is semester-long internships even at the undergraduate level to make the learning of students relevant to the industry. They can also pursue dual degrees with some of the best international universities and benefit from international exchange and placement opportunities through our more than 200 global affiliations.”

Officials said the courses were co-developed with the industry and taught by faculty, from India and abroad.

The Coimbatore-based institution is also offering a six-week certificate programme on Mahabharata. For more details visit www.amrita.edu/ahead or email ahead@amrita.edu.