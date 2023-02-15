HamberMenu
Amphetamine seized from an air passenger

February 15, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Customs officials arrested a passenger and seized from him 1,539 grams of amphetamine worth ₹3 crore.

On February 12, a passenger who arrived from Guinea via Addis Ababa was detained, according to a press release. When his baggage was checked by customs officials, they discovered that it had a false bottom and within it a black pouch containing white substance. When tested, the substance turned out to be amphetamine. They seized the substance under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and Customs Act, 1962 and he was arrested, the release said.

