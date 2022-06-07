Among large States, T.N. stands first in Food Safety Index

11 districts from the State honoured for the best performance in ‘Eat Right Challenge’

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya handing over an award and certificate to P. Senthilkumar, Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, in recognition of the State’s overall performance on various parameters of food safety and achieving the first rank in the category of large States in the State Food Safety Index 2021-22 on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu was ranked first in the State Food Safety Index 2021-2022 in the category of large States.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya handed over an award to P. Senthilkumar, Officer on Special Duty and Commissioner of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu, in recognition of the State’s overall performance on various parameters of food safety and achieving the first rank among large States in the State Food Safety Index.

A total of 11 districts from the State — Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Chennai, Tirunelveli, Erode, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruppur and Dindigul — were honoured for the best performance in the ‘Eat Right Challenge’, organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). A total of 150 districts across the country had participated in the challenge, according to a press release.

The State Food Safety Index measured the performance of States on five parameters — human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity-building and consumer empowerment.

“The performance on each of these parameters in the last one year was assessed. Each criterion carried a weightage. This included infrastructure, manpower, addressing complaints, information, education and communication activities and special outreach programmes,” Mr. Senthilkumar said.

He added that the special outreach programmes included BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) certification, hygiene ratings for food business operators and the repurpose used cooking oil initiative.

He said the Department of Food Safety encouraged large institutions not to reuse cooking oil and provide it instead for conversion to biodiesel or non-cooking purposes. “We facilitate collection of used cooking oil through agencies. Similarly, the Department acts as a facilitator for collection of surplus food and its distribution to those in need through NGOs. For instance, canteens in IT parks and SEZs, marriage halls and hostels generate surplus food, which is collected through NGOs and distributed,” he added.