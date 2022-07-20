Ammoor Main Road widening fast-tracked

Culverts are being built and encroachments are removed

The widening of the Ammoor Main Road at Walajah near Ranipet is being expedited with the construction of culverts, encroachment removal and strengthening of the stretch.

The stretch is being four-laned because it is used regularly by many vehicles, including goods-carriers. Prior to the widening, it was an Other District Road. It is maintained by the Construction and Maintenance Wing of the Department of Highways in Ranipet.

On Tuesday, Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian inspected the construction of a culvert.

“The work is being done in phases, based on land availability. The current phase of work will be completed in three months,” B. Balaji Singh, Assistant Director Engineer, State Highways, told The Hindu.

Tucked between Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 48) and the Palar river, the Ammoor Main Road connects such key towns as Tirutani, Sholinghur, Walajah, Ranipet, Katpadi, Vellore, Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. It runs through paddy fields and coconut and mango groves to a distance of 16 km. The stretch was 15 feet wide in the early 1980s when a road was laid for transport of farm produce.

Officials said it would be made a 50-foot road with a median, storm water drains, warning signs, zebra crossings and reflectors. Culverts are also being built to take rainwater from the nearby hillocks to the river. Street lights will be installed by the local bodies concerned. The road level will be raised at least 1.5 feet with a fresh coat of bitumen to prevent inundation during monsoon. The entire work is being done at a cost of ₹5.63 crore under the Comprehensive Rural Improvement Development Project.

Officials said land levelling is under way for the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway at 31 villages in Vellore and Ranipet districts under phase-I of the project. In Tamil Nadu, phase-I covers the villages of Mahimandalam, Melpadi and Veppalai in the Katpadi taluk near Vellore. These villages are located near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The remaining 28 villages are in Ranipet district.

Of the total of 258 km, 92 km falls under the districts of Vellore (11.67 km), Ranipet (42.33 km) and Kancheepuram (38 km).