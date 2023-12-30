ADVERTISEMENT

Ammonia leak | Permission not given to Ennore fertiliser unit to resume operations yet: T.N. Pollution Control Board

December 30, 2023 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The TNPCB has asked Coromandel International Ltd to resume operations only after obtaining necessary approvals from Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, T.N. Maritime Board, and the Indian Register of Shipping

The Hindu Bureau

The subsea pipeline of a plant of Coromandel International Ltd, a fertilizer manufacturing company near Ennore in Chennai where an ammonia gas leakage occurred | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has clarified that no permission has been given to Coromandel International Limited, Ennore so far to resume operations following an ammonia leak from the unit’s pipelines on December 26.

The TNPCB had issued a direction to the unit to suspend its offshore pipeline activity, fertiliser plant operations, and other allied activities, and had asked it to resume operations only after obtaining necessary approvals from Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Tamil Nadu Maritime Board, and the Indian Register of Shipping. Further, a committee comprising experts from TNPCB, CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and Central Leather Research Institute was constituted to inspect the unit.  

On December 29, Coromandel International Limited issued a statement saying that the expert committee has approved the emergency response actions carried out by it and has instructed the company to resume operations after conducting necessary inspections and ensuring the safety of the ammonia pipeline and systems.

Based on the statement, a report by The Hindu published on December 30 had mistakenly suggested in the headline that the unit had received approval to resume operations. Following this, the TNPCB on Saturday clarified that no permissions have been given. 

Coromandel International Limited also issued a press release saying that the Pollution Control Board has not given it any permission to restart the unit; it has issued directions to ensure that all ammonia pipelines inside the plant are intact and safe and that the company shall obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) from DISH before restarting the plant.

