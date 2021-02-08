AMMK plans grand welcome for Sasikala; police strengthen security

AIADMK headquarters, Jaya memorial turn fortresses

The police have tightened security arrangements at the AIADMK office and the MGR-Jayalalithaa memorial, following reports that V.K. Sasikala’s supporters are likely to gather in large numbers at both places when she returns to Chennai.

The party office and Jayalalithaa’s house and memorial have turned into fortresses with the deployment of police personnel, and iron barricades have been placed to prevent unauthorised access to the premises. The police suspect there could be unrest.

“On the instructions of senior officers, bandobust arrangements have been made following reports that some sections may infiltrate [into the premises]. We are conducting intensive vehicle checks and monitoring whether anti-social elements have been carrying any dangerous weapons. We are making efforts to ensure the maintenance of law and order and peace in these places,” a senior police officer said.

Police personnel have been deployed on Avvai Shanmugam Salai, where the ruling party headquarters is located. The road has been covered with iron barricades, and police personnel thoroughly check people who wish to enter the premises.

Uniformed personnel have been deployed in sizeable numbers along the high-security Greenways Road, where the residences of the Chief Minister and other Ministers are situated. In several parts of the city, Ms. Sasikala’s supporters have pasted posters on the walls, hailing her as ‘Rajamatha’ and ‘Chinnamma’.

Ms. Sasikala, who was released from the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru on January 27, had been admitted to Victoria Hospital for COVID-19 treatment. She was discharged four days later.

Her supporters and AMMK cadre have made elaborate arrangements to extend a grand welcome to her. AMMK sources said they would give Ms. Sasikala who would be travelling by car, a grand welcome in 66 places. AMMK general secretary and former Minister G. Senthamizhan said, “Over 2,000 people will gather to give a rousing reception to our leader at every point. At Nazarathpet, she will be given a grand welcome, with similar receptions in at least 10 places inside the city. She will garland the MGR statue in the Ramapuram Garden and pay her respects to the late leader. We gave a representation to the police, seeking adequate protection for our leader. We told them we would stand on the side of the road and not cause any disturbance to the public and vehicular traffic. We hope the police will extend co-operation.”