CHENNAI

01 February 2022 23:05 IST

Special Correspondent CHENNAI

The State Election Commission has allotted the symbol of pressure cooker to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, for the urban local bodies polls.

A communication to this effect was sent to the AMMK on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising