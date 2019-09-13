AMMK gets 5 organising secretaries

The AMMK has appointed five organising secretaries as part of a reorganisation exercise in the wake of the elections in May.

Among those appointed to the posts by party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran was former legislator K. Kathirkamu, who was disqualified as an MLA after he sided with Mr. Dhinakaran.

Another former legislator, S. Muthiah, was appointed secretary of the party’s doctors’ wing. R. Sundararaj, another disqualified MLA, was named the party’s Thoothukudi North district secretary.