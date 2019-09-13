Chennai

AMMK gets 5 organising secretaries

T.T.V. Dhinakara

T.T.V. Dhinakara   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

more-in

The AMMK has appointed five organising secretaries as part of a reorganisation exercise in the wake of the elections in May.

Among those appointed to the posts by party general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran was former legislator K. Kathirkamu, who was disqualified as an MLA after he sided with Mr. Dhinakaran.

Another former legislator, S. Muthiah, was appointed secretary of the party’s doctors’ wing. R. Sundararaj, another disqualified MLA, was named the party’s Thoothukudi North district secretary.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 2:43:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ammk-gets-5-organising-secretaries/article29406031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY