Chennai

AMMK man stabbed by gang

A functionary of AMMK was stabbed by a gang near his house on Friday night. The police identified the victim as Yuvaraj, 47, a block secretary in Vyasarpadi.

On Friday night, Mr. Yuvaraj just returned home after the day’s campaign.

While he was sitting near his house, a gang of five men waylaid him and hit him on his head with a knife. Hearing his cries, his brother Govardhan, an advocate, came out and attempted to fend off the attack.

The gang hit Mr. Govardhan on his head and fled the spot.

Neighbours rushed them to Government Stanley Hospital.

