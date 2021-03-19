AMMK front represents alternative force: T.T.V.

Chennai

19 March 2021 01:30 IST

‘Present govt. could last four years because of its collusion with the DMK’

People of the State are eagerly looking for an alternative force to the DMK and the AIADMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Thursday.

“The people want a genuine Amma [Jayalalithaa] government to be formed. This can be fulfilled only by the AMMK-led front, which represents the alternative force,” he said, launching his campaign in the southern part of the city and canvassing votes for his party’s candidate for the Velachery constituency, M. Chandrabose.

Repeatedly invoking the slogan of “change” in his speech that lasted about 13 minutes, the AMMK leader said the DMK was “daydreaming” about capturing power, and the AIADMK, relying on “money bags”, was under the notion that people would forget its mistakes. Mr. Dhinakaran said the present government was not a “genuine Amma government” and it could last four years because of its “collusion” with the DMK.

Referring to the assurances made by the DMK and the AIADMK for the payment of a monthly monetary aid to the woman head of every family, the AMMK leader found fault with them for coming out with schemes that were “not practical”. He said the intention of the two parties was to “mislead” the women and capture power. “How their scheme can be possible when the government is finding it difficult to pay even old age pension? “ he wondered.