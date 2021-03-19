AMMK front represents alternative force: T.T.V.

People of the State are eagerly looking for an alternative force to the DMK and the AIADMK, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Thursday.
“The people want a genuine Amma [Jayalalithaa] government to be formed. This can be fulfilled only by the AMMK-led front, which represents the alternative force,” he said, launching his campaign in the southern part of the city and canvassing votes for his party’s candidate for the Velachery constituency, M. Chandrabose.
Repeatedly invoking the slogan of “change” in his speech that lasted about 13 minutes, the AMMK leader said the DMK was “daydreaming” about capturing power, and the AIADMK, relying on “money bags”, was under the notion that people would forget its mistakes. Mr. Dhinakaran said the present government was not a “genuine Amma government” and it could last four years because of its “collusion” with the DMK.
Referring to the assurances made by the DMK and the AIADMK for the payment of a monthly monetary aid to the woman head of every family, the AMMK leader found fault with them for coming out with schemes that were “not practical”. He said the intention of the two parties was to “mislead” the women and capture power. “How their scheme can be possible when the government is finding it difficult to pay even old age pension? “ he wondered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath