CHENNAI

04 December 2020 01:45 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday announced the formation of a cell for differently abled as a mark of political recognition of such persons on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, according to a release issued by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the party.

