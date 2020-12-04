Chennai

AMMK forms cell for differently abled

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) on Thursday announced the formation of a cell for differently abled as a mark of political recognition of such persons on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, according to a release issued by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, general secretary of the party.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 1:46:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ammk-forms-cell-for-differently-abled/article33244403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY