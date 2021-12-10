AMMK cadre arrested

A worker of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has been arrested on charge of hurling footwear at the cars of former Chief Ministers Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam in Anna Square police station limits.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the two leaders were returning from the Jayalalithaa memorial after paying tributes on her death anniversary.

Based on the complaint of AIADMK’s Puratchi Thalavi Amma Peravai leader T. Maran of Mylapore, Anna Square police registered a case under Sections 294(b) (abusing), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), and 506(I) (criminal intimidation) of IPC. Following an investigation, the police arrested Mari, 32 of Chepauk who is said to be a worker of the AMMK.

Police sources said notices were issued to four more party workers as part of inquiry.