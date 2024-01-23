Amma Park on Kodambakkam Road at Saidapet is a huge draw

January 23, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST

Young and old walkers, groups of friends eager to chitchat, children climbing up slides and swaying in swings. The Amma Park on Kodambakkam Road at Saidapet, locals say, is a blessing for residents in the neighbourhood.

The park, inaugurated by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in 2016, is an ideal space for people of every age group and is open till 9 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Sitting area

The park is located on a busy road, beside the Government Higher Secondary School. Its entrance has a sitting area that people use to eat snacks bought from nearby food carts and read newspapers in the evenings.

The park has a long walking track, ample stone benches for walkers to catch a breath, and a patio in the middle. There is also a small area for pebble-walking, which is believed to massage pressure points on feet, and an open gym with a few equipment. A resident living close to the park says she comes every day to walk and exercise, and the equipment has been functioning well.

In the absence of such a space in the vicinity, residents of Saidapet, West Mambalam, and Little Mount find Amma Park convenient for a quick, brisk morning walk and an evening of leisure. There are, however, some shortcomings: open bins, a flickering light, and unkempt plants and bamboo trees. While the play area for children also has a skating rink, the major draw is the huge playground behind it.

On Monday evening, around four pairs of badminton players were engrossed in their game even as two dozen children were running around the football ground in a frenzy. In the mornings, boxing classes and ‘silambam’ classes are held. Adjacent to the Corporation school, the ground is used by the students till 4.30 p.m., when members of the public come in.

A boon to the poor

A football coach at the ground says the place is a boon to underprivileged children from around Saidapet. “I coach these kids for free. Many of them are from slum areas. You know how those places are...bad habits. We are just trying to distract them like showing the moon to feed a baby,” he says.

According to the coach and the football players, there has been talk that the playground may be converted into a running track. “This ground is everything for us. We look forward to evenings to come here. There is no ground like this anywhere,” says Karthi, a 22-year-old footballer.

While ward 140 councillor M. Sridharan has supported them with 10 footballs, the team is still apprehensive of losing the ground. Despite being poorly maintained, they call the ground invaluable.

