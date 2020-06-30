Amma Canteens to provide free food till July 5

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 23:56 IST

Community kitchens will prepare food and distribute them free-of-cost at the doorsteps of elderly and destitute persons.

In view of the extension of the complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that Amma Canteens would continue providing free food till July 5. In a statement, he said community kitchens would prepare food and distribute them free of cost at the doorsteps of elderly and destitute persons in these areas till July 5. Advertising Advertising

