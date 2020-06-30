Chennai

Amma Canteens to provide free food till July 5

Community kitchens will prepare food and distribute them free-of-cost at the doorsteps of elderly and destitute persons.

In view of the extension of the complete lockdown in Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday announced that Amma Canteens would continue providing free food till July 5.

In a statement, he said community kitchens would prepare food and distribute them free of cost at the doorsteps of elderly and destitute persons in these areas till July 5.

