Amma Canteens to continue at 399 locations in Chennai, but staff say the menu needs to be revamped

January 12, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

While the number of Amma Canteens has come down to 399 in the city, these will continue to function, providing food at a highly subsidised rates. However, workers at these canteens said their plea to revise the menu, refurbish the buildings and increase their salary had gone unaddressed.

On Thursday, a rumour made the rounds on social media that all Amma Canteens had been shut down as a corollary to the discussion in the Assembly. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials clarified that the canteens would continue in 399 locations in the city. Originally, 407 Amma Canteens were launched by the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai 10 years ago. In the past few years, the Corporation demolished, as part of flood-mitigation work, a few Amma Canteens that were constructed on storm-water drains and waterbodies. Today, on an average of 75,000-1 lakh people have food at the Amma Canteens across the city and on the whole, the sales across the city were between ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh a day.

“We have planned to identify the persons who spread false information about the welfare scheme on social media and initiate legal action. The Amma Canteens will continue. A large number of poor people are beneficiaries,” said an official. Some of the canteens have, however, reported a decline in footfall.

At a number of locations, Amma Canteens would not be visible if not for the large board announcing them. Once, these canteens thronged with people who were eager to have a filling meal at a low price but when The Hindu visited a few canteens on Thursday, the maximum number of customers was seven.

Lack of variety

Staff at these canteens say they start preparing for breakfast around 5.30 a.m. and close counters for dinner after 10 p.m. with very little time for respite. “Rain or shine, we are here to serve food”, said the staff.

The three canteens situated on R.A. Puram 3rd Cross Street, Greenways Road and Kamarajar Salai receive an average of 50 customers every day while the one on C.P. Ramaswamy Road does better because it is larger and airy. The number was more than double even a couple of years ago and staff believe that the lack of variety in the menu contributes to this decrease in patronage.

“Every day, we offer the same menu which has remained unchanged for years and a little variety could always improve our sales”, said a staff member at one canteen. At present, pongal and idly are served for breakfast, curry leaf rice, lemon rice, curd rice and sambhar rice for lunch and chapathi and dal for dinner. Most of the items are priced at ₹5 with the exception of idly at ₹1 and curd rice at ₹3.

“Even the addition of a chutney would be welcome. It’s a small item and not difficult to incorporate in our routine but we can only do so if the government gives the go-ahead,” says the manager of another canteen. She said the proliferation of fastfood shops on R.A. Puram 3rd Cross Road hindered sales as they offered more exciting options.

Other problems that the canteens face and while one manager was hesitant to share them, a cook complained that she had to travel to a different canteen to use the grinder (for the idly batter) as the one in her canteen did not work, despite making a complaint. “Our pay is also minimal, just ₹300 a day and it has not changed in the 10 years, I have been working in the canteen”, she said.