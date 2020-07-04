Amma Canteens register a 30% increase in beneficiaries

Amma Canteens of the Greater Chennai Corporation have registered a 30% increase in the number of beneficiaries of the free food supply scheme in the first few days of July.

Since July 1, at least 4.7 lakh residents have been visiting Amma Canteens every day. Before the lockdown, these canteens registered a dip in the number of beneficiaries, with less than 2 lakh visitors daily.

Supply on Sunday too

Civic officials said the first few days of July had registered the highest number of visitors so far, and the number was expected to increase during the pandemic.

Officials said food would be supplied in the canteens on Sunday, the last day of the scheme announced by the government. The staff members have made arrangements to meet the demand on Sunday, when most other food business operators will remain shut.

Residents in various parts of the city have demanded extension of the scheme beyond July 5.

According to officials, the canteens have reported an increase in food supply owing to the demand for free food by residents who are unable to afford vegetables sold at very high prices in their neighbourhoods during the lockdown.

Many residents have also reported to Amma Canteen staff members, who did a survey in July, that they were getting free food in the canteens for the first time.

Originally meant to help daily-wage labourers, the canteens have emerged as a source of food supply for salaried professionals and traders in many residential areas.

“We find new people visiting the canteen for free food. The residents have been permitted to take food to their homes from the canteens only during the pandemic. Earlier, residents were not permitted to take food out,” said an employee.

Funding a challenge

Funding for free food remains a challenge: it costs ₹30 to provide food to each, said officials.

The canteens provide idli and pongal in the morning; curd rice and sambar rice in the afternoon; and chappati at night.

Also, the canteen staff members have started requesting higher wages because of the difficulty in providing services during the pandemic.

But officials have refused to increase their wages, sources said.