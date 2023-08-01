Amma Canteen on Thyagaraya Road set to be demolished as part of monsoon preparedness

August 01, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of Amma Canteens in the city has fallen from 407 to 393 as the Greater Chennai Corporation has closed 14 of them in various zones of the city. The AIADMK government had opened 407 Amma Canteens in the Corporation limits.

As the civic body is set to start demolition of another Amma Canteen on Thyagaraya Road in Ward 117, residents have demanded better facilities in other canteens located in the vicinity.

M. Muthu, who is a daily wage labourer in T. Nagar, said he would have to go to another Amma Canteen in the neighbourhood after the one along the Mambalam Canal is demolished. “I am a daily wage labourer. I visit the Amma Canteen in Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu three times a day,” said Mr. Muthu.

A worker at the canteen said the number of visitors had reduced from more than 500 to less than 200 every day. “The number of workers in the canteen has reduced from 32 to 9. The quality of food has been deteriorating. The Corporation should study the reason for the deterioration of the quality of the food in this Amma Canteen,” said a resident.

However, many canteens continue to maintain the high quality of the food. J. Madan, a resident of Kodambakkam, said the quality of idlis in Amma Canteen has been very good. “The government should continue the welfare scheme,” said Mr. Madan.

A worker of a canteen said idlis were being illegally sold to private eateries in the city.

