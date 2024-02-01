Amma Canteen: GCC to check defaulting employees

February 01, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya on Wednesday said that action must be taken against workers who violate rules in Amma Canteens within the civic body limits.

She was speaking at the Corporation council meeting in Chennai.

Zone 11 Ward Committee Chairman V. Rajan had asked at the Zero Hour, “Why has no action been taken against Amma Canteen employees who were found, by officials during inspections, to be violating rules?”

Zonal officials, Assistant City Health Officers and Sanitary Officers have conducted inspections. “During inspection in a canteen in Ward 151, when I asked how many were working in the canteen, there was no answer. I also learnt that many had taken multiple days leave. But no action was taken even as Zonal officials, Assistant City Health Officers and Sanitary Officers hold inspections,” he claimed.

Several DMK councillors supported this grievance and demanded that the District Revenue Officer, the executive officer of Amma Canteens, must respond.

Mayor R. Priya said the issue will be looked into.

Voice of Opposition

Ambattur area, Ward 84 Councillor J.John of AIADMK said Korattur claimed that Korattur was one of the worst-affected areas due to overflow form the Korattur lake, even after motors to pump out water, especially in the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board (TNUHDB) quarters there.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) unit releases untreated sewage water illegally into the stormwater drain from Old Palpannai Road upto Villivakkam.

The Mayor directed Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) to check the issues.