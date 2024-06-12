GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amit Shah’s exchange of words with Tamilisai Soundararajan goes viral on social media

Mr. Shah was seen making a gesture at her, as if in reprimand

Published - June 12, 2024 08:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Gannavaram in Krishna district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

A video clip of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Home Minister Amit Shah having a serious conversation with the former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident happened moments before the swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday when Ms. Soundararajan greeted Mr. Shah. Both the leaders were on the dias and exchanged words for a very brief period. Mr. Shah was seen making a gesture at her, as if in reprimand. Though there was no official confirmation on the subject matter of their conversation, the manner in which it took place had raised speculation among a section of people on social media platforms as to what the reason for Mr. Shah’s censure could be.

When journalists asked Ms. Soundararajan about her conversation with the Home Minister, when she arrived at the Chennai airport, she didn’t comment. Several BJP sources spoke to The Hindu also downplayed the incident.

A few days ago, Ms. Soundararajan, in an interview, said, “When I was the party president, I had kept certain yardsticks for admitting members into the party. I didn’t encourage people who indulged in anti-social activities to become a member. However, in recent times, persons accused of criminal activities were admitted and got postings in the party in some districts. It should have been be avoided. Party workers who work hard should be recognised.”

Her observations were not received well within the party, particularly among the supporters of the party’s State president K. Annamalai. Several workers attributed the party’s growth and poll performance in Tamil Nadu to the leadership of Mr. Annamalai.

