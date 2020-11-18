Amit Shah to dedicate fifth reservoir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will declare open Thervoy Kandigai reservoir — the city’s fifth — in Tiruvallur district via videoconference at an official function at Kalaivanar Arangam on November 21, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will preside over the event that would also see the Home Minister lay the foundation stone for several projects worth ₹67,378 crore, including phase II of Chennai Metro Rail.

Mr. Shah would also lay the foundation stones for the Coimbatore –Avinashi elevated corridor project at ₹1,620 crore, check dam with sluice gates across Cauvery river in Karur district at a cost of ₹406 crore, expansion of Chennai Trade Centre at ₹309 crore, Indian Oil Corporation’s various plans at ₹900 crore, Lube plant for ₹1400 crore and a new facility at Kamarajar Port for ₹900 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam is also scheduled to participate in the event.