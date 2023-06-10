Amit Shah arrives in Chennai, to address party workers’ meet on June 11

June 10, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday night as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The flight, which took off from Nanded, arrived at Chennai airport at 9.20 p.m. As the street lights on the road near the airport were not working when Mr. Shah was leaving the airport for his hotel in Guindy, a group of BJP cadre staged a protest, accusing the State government of deliberately turning off the lights.

His visit is part of the BJP’s month-long campaign to take to the masses the achievements of the Union government headed by Narendra Modi in the last nine years.

He is scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers from Chennai South Parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning. He will later address a public meeting in Pallikonda near Vellore in the afternoon and leave for Andhra Pradesh in the evening.

