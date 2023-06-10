ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah arrives in Chennai, to address party workers’ meet on June 11

June 10, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Amit Shah’s visit is part of the BJP’s month-long campaign to take to the masses the achievements of the Union government headed by Narendra Modi in the last nine years. 

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a rally, in Nanded. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Chennai on Saturday night as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The flight, which took off from Nanded, arrived at Chennai airport at 9.20 p.m. As the street lights on the road near the airport were not working when Mr. Shah was leaving the airport for his hotel in Guindy, a group of BJP cadre staged a protest, accusing the State government of deliberately turning off the lights.

His visit is part of the BJP’s month-long campaign to take to the masses the achievements of the Union government headed by Narendra Modi in the last nine years. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He is scheduled to attend a meeting of party workers from Chennai South Parliamentary constituency on Sunday morning. He will later address a public meeting in Pallikonda near Vellore in the afternoon and leave for Andhra Pradesh in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US