Amid pandemic three infants get life-saving liver transplants

Despite travel curbs and logistical hurdles, city hospital conducts complex surgery on babies

Despite various difficulties and restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, three babies - all yet to celebrate their first birthday - got a fresh lease of life in Chennai. The three had the same rare disease, biliary atresia, and received transplants at a private hospital in Chennai, on consecutive days.

A statement issued by the Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre said the three babies from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, Bengaluru and Delhi respectively, were diagnosed with biliary atresia which occurs in one among 10,000 children. In the condition, bile ducts that drain bile from the liver to the intestine are not properly formed.

With progressive jaundice and liver failure, the children’s families were informed that only liver transplants could save their children. The hospital statement said the families decided to defy the odds amidst the pandemic restrictions and logistical difficulties to undergo the transplants.

“At the hospital, we implemented strict infection control policies on the staff and the parents to ensure that the children and the donors were safe,” said Naresh Shanmugam, paediatric liver specialist at the Dr Rela’s.

Chairman and managing director of the hospital Mohamed Rela said liver transplants for babies with biliary atresia were challenging as the children would have associated abnormal blood vessels that require reconstruction.

“For reconstruction of these tiny blood vessels we use venous grafts from cadavers. Due to COVID-19, cadaveric organ donation was practically nil and so we had to improvise and perform the surgery without the need for venous grafts,” Dr. Rela said.

He added that since these children were from other States, the parents had to get a lot of documents ready for travel and for the regulatory committee to clear organ donation.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy said the hospital has performed 100 pediatric liver transplants in less than 18 months.

“These three kids could not be kept waiting until the pandemic is over. The transplants are an example of how safely we can perform complex surgeries by following strict infection control protocols even amidst the pandemic,” he said.