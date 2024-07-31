Amid disruption in Central supply, T.N. Medical Services Corporation pitches in to procure anti-TB drugs for first time

After managing the short supply in anti-tuberculosis (TB) drugs by way of local purchases, Tamil Nadu is all set to meet its immediate drug requirements through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC).

This is the first time that the TNMSC has stepped in to procure and supply anti-TB drugs – both three and four fixed-dose combination (3FDC and 4FDC) drugs for drug-sensitive TB. The State’s move comes in the wake of continuing disruptions in drug supply from the Central TB Division. Official sources confirmed that the State was receiving less than 5% of its monthly drug requirements from the Centre. “There is still an interruption in supply of anti-TB drugs, including for Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) TB. The Central TB Division is sending ‘No Objection Certificate’ asking the States to make procurements till September or December. Tamil Nadu has been tiding over the crisis through local purchases by the District TB Officers. We decentralised local purchases to ensure that persons with TB do not suffer. The TNMSC has started the process to procure and supply the required drugs,” an official of the National TB Elimination Programme, Tamil Nadu, said. The official further said that the TNMSC was procuring both 3FDC and 4FDC drugs for drug-sensitive TB, which were supplied by the Central TB Division, and would provide MDR TB drugs based on requests from the State TB Office.

Placed orders

“The TNMSC has already placed orders for 3FDC drugs and is awaiting the board’s approval for 4FDC drugs. The first lot of 3FDC drugs – 40% – is expected to arrive tomorrow or the day after, and the final lot in a week to 10 days. This is the first time that the TNMSC would procure and supply anti TB drugs,” said another official.

Officials further said that in the State, 95% of the patients with TB needed drug-sensitive TB drugs (3FDC and 4FDC), and only 4% are those with drug-resistant TB.

“Based on a forecast of the annual consumption, we made local procurements for the MDR TB drugs too,” the official added. The last few months have been nothing short of challenging for TB managers in the State.

Key challenges

The shorter duration for which patients were given drugs was one of the key challenges. Another key issue was new formulations of commercially available drugs. The NTEP staff had to be trained to counsel patients, who turned apprehensive, on this aspect.

“Interruptions in supply will continue till the end of the year, but Tamil Nadu is poised to manage through local purchases and the TNMSC supply,” the official said.