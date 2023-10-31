ADVERTISEMENT

Amid complaints, contractors told to adhere to solid waste management guidelines, disburse monthly wages on time

October 31, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Amid complaints from solid waste management workers alleging violation of norms by contractors and private agencies, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department of Tamil Nadu has issued directives to the Municipalities and the Municipal Corporations about adherence to garbage collection guidelines and minimum wage norms.

In a circular dated October 27, the Department directed the contractors concerned to adhere to the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, and ensure payment of wages to employees on the fifth of every month.

The directives laid emphasis on several factors including Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), separate collection registers for bio-degradable, non-biodegradable and hazardous waste, and regular training for workers and adherence to safety norms. The contractors were directed to ensure that the workers are equipped with the safety equipment required.

