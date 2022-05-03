American Hip hop group takes the stage in Chennai

Hip hop is such an important part of the US culture and we wanted the young people here to engage, interact, have fun, and be inspired,” says Cultural Affairs Officer of U.S. Consulate

American hip hop group THE INV!S!BLES performed at the Loyola College on Monday evening, as part of the Chennai leg of their all-India tour.

The musical evening was presented by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, in association with the non-profit organisation American Voices, and was produced by Teamwork Arts. The group performed in four cities — Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Goa — over the last two weeks before completing their tour in Chennai.

“Performing arts are a fantastic way to connect with young people and we felt that it was essential to bring in new voices, and different forms of expression. Hip hop is such an important part of the US culture and we wanted the young people here to engage, interact, have fun, and be inspired,” said Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General in Chennai.

He said that the evening was also a tribute to 75 years of friendship between India and the United States, the celebration of cultural exchange, and a tribute to creativity, and cultural expression.

Acclaimed American hip hop artists Carl “DJ Invisible” Hollier, beatboxer Richie “Robot” Steighner, professional dancer and choreographer Hans Pierre, emcee and rapper Khary Kimani Turner, and lyricist and rapper Miz Korona performed as part of The Invisibles. The members also performed a fusion with students of Loyola College trained in traditional folk art forms.

The hip hop group Dudes in Madras, a Chennai-based group, won a competition and got to open the concert.