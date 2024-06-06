Amended building rules to be presented to the public soon, says CMDA

The newly amended Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR) will be shared on the public domain soon for the public to comment and give feedback, according to officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Discussions took place earlier this week at the CMDA with consultants and officials. “Setbacks still need to be mandatorily followed, and there will not be a complete relaxation in the upcoming amendment. But considerations in terms of height - over 12 metre or 18.3 metre - were discussed,” sources said.

Setback relaxation

A ‘setback’ is the minimum distance that a building or structure must have from a property boundary, road, or another building. Setbacks ensure adequate space for roads, utilities, privacy, and safety, and control the density and spacing of buildings in the respective area.

This also has a bearing on the Floor Space Index (FSI) - the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot of land. For instance, if the FSI is 2.0, the building’s total floor area can be twice the size of the plot.

Other aspects

The discussion also touched upon other aspects such as Open Space Reservation (OSR), improving the website for a swift approval process, and ‘envelope approval’ - a method followed in many other States.

Envelope approval is a preliminary approval process wherein the overall layout and maximum dimensions (height, width, and depth) of a building are approved by the authorities concerned before the submission of the detailed plans. This means that the basic structure and boundaries of the building are accepted, allowing developers to proceed with the detailed design and construction within these approved limits.

The amended rules will be proposed and presented to the public next week, and they will then have 30 days to raise objections, official source said.