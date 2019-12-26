Chennai

Ambulance service gets new chairman

more-in

Governor Banwarilal Purohit has nominated retired judge of Madras High Court S. Jagadeesan as chairman of St. John Ambulance Association (Tamil Nadu State Centre) for three years, according to a press release. He has served as a government advocate and has also held posts, including chairman of the Ethiraj College Trust Board and former syndicate member in the Tamil Nadu Dr.Ambedkar Law University.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:21:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ambulance-service-gets-new-chairman/article30398676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY