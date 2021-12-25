Ambedkar Sudar Award given to Stalin

DMK govt. prepared to enact laws to ensure social equality, says Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the DMK government was prepared to enact laws to ensure social equality.

Accepting The Amebdkar Sudar Award 2021, presented by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan in Chennai, the DMK leader noted even after many years inequality still exists on social and economic fronts.

“Though there are laws, there needs to be a change in mindsets. But we cannot wait for that. There needs to be more laws on the one hand and a campaign on the other to eliminate inequality. The DMK government is ready to enact laws to ensure equality,” Mr. Stalin said. He said the award motivates him to do more for the upliftment of oppressed communities. VCK’s The Periyar Oli Award was presented to MDMK leader Vaiko.

The Semmozhi Ñayiru Award was conferred on scholar K. Ramasamy, while the Kamarajar Kathir Award was presented to writer Nellai Kannan. The Quaid-e-Millath Pirai Award was given to the Indian National League’s Tamil Nadu president Alhaj M. Basheer Ahamed. The Iyotheethaasar Aadhavan Award was given to Dalit activist P.V. Kariyamal.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was because of the DMK that the fascist forces had not been able to enter Tamil Nadu. He emphasised it was important to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and urged Mr. Stalin to unite forces at the national level.