Ambedkar statue damaged near Ponneri

January 02, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A statue of Ambedkar was damaged in Neduvarambakkam village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district.

The statue erected five years ago, was found with the face and arm damaged, despite it being inside a steel fence. Early Monday morning, villagers saw the damaged statue and alerted the police. On information, the Sholavaram police and Ponneri Revenue department officials rushed to the spot. They covered the statue with a cloth.

The Sholavaram Police have registered a case and an investigation has been launched to trace the miscreants.