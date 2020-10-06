Ambattur zone has 50% of Chennai’s COVID-19 containment areas

Officials said that even though the number of active cases in the zone was below 1,000, they were taking pro-active steps to prevent the spread of the virus

The Ambattur zone has 50% of the COVID-19 containment areas in the city. As of Tuesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has declared 42 streets as containment zones. Of these, the Ambattur zone, consisting of many industrial units, has 21 streets designated under containment.

A senior GCC official of Ambattur zone said that though active COVID-19 cases were well below 1,000 at 901, and there were only three to four cases in these streets, they are taking pro-active steps so that the spread of the virus does not go out of hand. The total number of cases were also below the 12,000-mark at 11,188. The official said the authorities do not want to take any chances, as a certain sort of autonomy has been given to the local officials to decide on containment measures.

A senior official of the Health Department of GCC said they had given zonal officials a broad outline, with the flexibility of taking their own decision to designate a street as a containment zone. This was decided on at a recent review meeting. He said unlike barricading of the streets completely, in the new system only a portion of the streets would be blocked.