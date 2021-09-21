Ambattur zone conservancy workers stage protest

CHENNAI

21 September 2021 00:34 IST

Allege lack of safety measures and increased workload

A group of conservancy workers from Ambattur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation staged a protest at the zonal office on Monday, alleging lack of safety measures and increased workload.

All the protesters were engaged by the Corporation under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM).

The workers, a majority of them women, alleged that they were not provided gloves, masks and other safety gear, particularly while doing waste segregation.

A woman, who did not wish to be identified, said they were set targets to deliver certain quantity of bio-degradable waste into the composting yard. “Since people do not segregate waste at source, we end up segregating with bare hands as we are not given any gloves,” she said.

With the Corporation shifting more conservancy operations to night, the workers said they were the worst affected.

No timings

V. Hariprashanth said that shift timings were not fixed. “As more streets are now added to night operations, some divisions ask workers to work for more than eight hours at night,” he alleged.

According to him, women often had to wait after finishing their work to return home as buses were not available in the early hours when their shift got over. “Importantly, in Ambattur zone, only NULM workers are engaged for night shifts, and not the permanent workers,” he said.

Denying the charge that the workload had increased, an official from Ambattur zone said steps were being taken to ensure that all workers had adequate safety gear.