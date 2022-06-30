Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai all set for second innings

While the facility has 100 shops, only 25 of them are being allocated in the first phase

Seventy-year-old G Raman, a farmer from Pammathukulam who cultivates a variety of greens, sends his produce to the markets at Koyambedu, Villivakkam, T Nagar and a few other places.

He will soon set aside a portion of his produce for the Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) at Ambattur on CTH Road, as the market is all set to reopen after a decade-long hiatus.

Raman would actually be resuming operations at Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai: He had a rent-free shop at the Ambattur facility when it was established in April 2000. With the facility going into a lull since 2010, Raman turned his back on it.

Like Raman, farmers from Keelkondaiyar, Karlapakkam, Palavedu, Pandeeswaram, Pammathukulam, Lakshmipuram, SarathKandigai and Thriumullaivoyal villages will set up shop at the Ambattur facility, which will function under the aegis of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Marketing & Agri Business, as do all Uzhavar Sandhais across the State.

Under renovation, the Ambattur facility will be ready for operations in less than a month.

To garner patronage for the Ambattur facility, the Tiruvallur team of the department has come up with various measures.

“With support from the Ambattur MLA Mr. Joseph Samuel, a bus-stop was set up near the market in early June. Soon, zebra-crossing will be marked on CTH Road in front of the facility. We are also spreading the word about the reopening of the facility among nearby industrial units and residents. The Ambattur railway station can easily be accessed through this Uzhavar Sandhai. Hence, an entrance to the station will be created,” says a senior official.

A regular visitor to the market when it was in its heyday, S Suresh, a resident of Thiruvengada Nagar (a neighbourhood near the market) suggests, “Select traders from the retail market near Ambattur railway station should also be accommodated at the Uzhavar Sandhai as only native vegetables grown in nearby villages are sold there. Vegetables like broccoli and capsicum, sourced from faraway places, are sold only by retailers near the railway station. Customers in need of both native and exotic vegetables tend to pass over Uzhavar Sandhai, and shop at a retailer’s market which is likely to stock up on both types of vegetables. It should be ensured that the presence of retail traders do not harm the interests of the Uzhavar Sandhai beneficiaries.”

T Gunaseelanfrom, a resident of GNG Colony in Ambattur, who was a regular at the Uzhavar Sandhai recalls that the change in business hours was the older market’s undoing.

“When this Uzhavar Sandhai was opened, it functioned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market would witness brisk sales especially in the evening hours when workers from nearby industrial units and office-goers were returning home. Later, the market operated between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. That move hit the market badly. The next blow came when dedicated buses that were operated for the benefit of Uzhavar Sandhai beneficiaries were stopped. I suggest, the market should be allowed to function till 8 p.m. Only then would farmers be able to sell all their produce, which requires that the place be well-lit. Besides, an Aavin shop inside the market will be greatly helpful,” says Gunaseelan.

A new feature at Ambattur facility is that the department is allotting shops to FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) for a subsidised rent.

Renovation underway at Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai. Photo: M Vedhan

While the Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai has 100 shops, only 25 shops are being allocated in the first phase.

“Uzhavar Sandhai is one of the pet projects of the government and it is being revisited. To give impetus to the State’s Meendum Manjapai campaign, only cloth bags will be permitted. Plastic covers shall have no place in the market,” says Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel.

The newly-opened Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai will function on all days from Sunday to Saturday. Time: From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be open on all government holidays except Uzhavar Thirunal.

The Department will be convening a meeting in the first week of July regarding the reopening of Ambattur Uzhavar Sandhai. It will be presided over by the Ambattur MLA. In addition to farmers, Amabttur police officials will also take part in the meeting. The department invites Ambattur residents to take part in the meeting.

For details, call 77085 41376 / 94456 90262.