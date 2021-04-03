Ambattur Rotary Hospital opens its cerebral palsy unit for children, following renovation

Ambattur Rotary Hospital recently took the wraps off a renovated cerebral palsy (CP) unit. Amba Cerebral Palsy Rehab Centre, as it is called, would serve children with CP from underprivileged families.

The Centre is equipped with ‘therasuits’ from the United States, gait-training equipment, vertical trainers and treadmills. It also houses a hydrotherapy pool and other modern equipment that would help improve motor control together with physiotherapy exercises, says a press release.

Since 2006, Rotary Club of Ambattur runs this signature project of treating and rehabilitating children with CP through its dedicated NGO arm, Ambattur Rotary Charitable Trust. The Ambattur Rotary Hospital comes under the Trust.

According to an estimate, in India, three children out of every 1000 live births are affected by cerebral palsy, says the release. On an average, 30 to 35 children are treated for cerebral palsy every day at the hospital.

The release points out that upgradation of the CP wing was made possible by the CSR funds extended by Heat & Control (South Asia) Private Limited; and expenditure of acquiring certain sophisticated equipment was met via the Global Grants scheme offered by Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

“The Centre started in a small way with one of our Rotarians, Prem Watwani, sponsoring treatment and equipment needs of the children with CP for eight years. To keep this initiative going as well as to benefit more children, we made sure there was funding by Global Grants scheme,” says M. Viswanathan, president, Rotary Club of Ambattur.

The treatment is free irrespective of the economic status of the family, but those who can afford, can pay to avail the treatment, says Viswanathan.

The hospital is at SP 98, Ambattur Industrial Estate, 1 St Main Road