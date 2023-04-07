Ambattur residents plan demonstration on April 9

April 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ambattur, one of the most industrialised zones in the city, is still waiting for many civic needs to be fulfilled despite being brought under the purview of the Greater Chennai Corporation about a decade now.

To draw the government’s attention to some of their long-pending demands, residents of Ambattur have decided to hold a protest demonstration on April 9. Residents said the proposal to widen the Chennai Tiruvallur High Road connecting various areas from Padi to Thiruninravur, which was mooted nearly 15 years ago, remains a non-starter.

S. Suresh, president of United Welfare Associations, Ambattur, said travelling on the arterial road has become an arduous task as traffic pile-up has increased over the past few years. The Ambattur zone is in dire need of a general hospital as people have to travel minimum 20 km to Kilpauk for medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaining that exorbitant property tax has been levied in the area, Mr. Suresh said existing property tax in Ambattur were fixed in 2008 during the erstwhile municipality. Houses of same size were levied different amount of property tax then.

The GCC must enumerate area of each house and fix new street rate according to guideline value for arriving at property tax, he said.

Residents wanted Metro Rail connectivity in Ambattur and improve public transport to various areas. They wanted buses to be introduced to areas such as Tiruvallur and Tambaram apart from improvements in Ambattur Old Town bus terminus. Moreover, Ambattur railway station must be upgraded so that all express trains halt there as commuters otherwise have to travel long distance by road.

R. Sathiyavel, secretary of the association, said there were discrepancies in the land records and land classification pertaining to Ambattur zone. It is difficult to carry out simple online transactions or obtain patta documents in tamilnilam.tn.gov.in.

Residents wanted overhead power lines to be shifted to underground cables in the locality. They plan to submit petitions to the State government departments following the protest.

ADVERTISEMENT