Ambattur Police crack murder of a woman 

The Ambattur police have cracked the murder of a woman with the arrest of her live-in partner. The woman’s body was found lying at a closed tyre factory premises in Ambattur and her identity was not known immediately.

On Friday, a person who went into the premises to attend nature’s call saw the dead body and alerted the police. Police personnel from Ambattur quickly reached the spot and recovered the body which was in decomposed state. They sent it to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

After scrutiny of CCTV footage from the nearby area and phone signals of users at the area, police discovered the identity of the man who was last seen with her. On Friday evening, police nabbed the suspect who was under the influence of alcohol staggering near the bank of a lake. The suspect was identified as V. Raja,32 of Ambattur and the deceased was identified as Saranya, 32, of Papanasam, Thanjavur district.

Raja and Saranya developed an illegal relationship and she separated from her husband. She was living with Raja at a rented house in Annai Sathya Nagar. Ambattur in Ambattur. As she resumed her communication with her legally wedded husband over phone and also stayed with him for the last one week, Raja threatened her. As she refused to listen, he got angry and decided to finish off her. He took her to a secluded place and severed her head, the investigation revealed.

During interrogation, he told the police that he had rat poison twice on Friday and he was admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, said police.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050) EOM