Ambattur police arrest two for assault

The Ambattur police on Wednesday arrested two youth for harassing a woman and assaulting her husband.

The police said Yuvaraj, 30, a resident of Menamedu, was walking with his wife in the area. Two youth, who came there, harassed her.

Attacked with stones

When Mr. Yuvaraj intervened, the duo pushed him and his wife down before attacking them with stones, the police added.

Mr. Yuvaraj, who was injured in the attack, was admitted to a private hospital.

On his complaint, the police arrested the duo, who were identified as Deepak, 19, and Karthik, 21, and remanded them in judicial custody.

