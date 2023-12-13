GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ambattur Industrial Estate association calls on Union Finance Minister

December 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The delegation from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association and  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The delegation from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association and  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

A delegation from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association (AIEMA) called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials from the Department of Finance in New Delhi on Wednesday and briefed her about the losses that the industries had faced owing to Cyclone Michaung.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said public sector general insurance companies had been instructed to put more surveyors in place immediately. They also said that from December 20, a special camp would be held which would enable smoother and quicker processing of claims. Also, the department said Ms Sitharaman informed them that Centre would take measures to make sure eligible insurance claims were disbursed quickly.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.