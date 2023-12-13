Ambattur Industrial Estate association calls on Union Finance Minister

December 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A delegation from the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturing Association (AIEMA) called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and officials from the Department of Finance in New Delhi on Wednesday and briefed her about the losses that the industries had faced owing to Cyclone Michaung.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Finance said public sector general insurance companies had been instructed to put more surveyors in place immediately. They also said that from December 20, a special camp would be held which would enable smoother and quicker processing of claims. Also, the department said Ms Sitharaman informed them that Centre would take measures to make sure eligible insurance claims were disbursed quickly.