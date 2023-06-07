HamberMenu
Ambattur association to host international machine tools exhibition in Chennai from June 15 to 19

June 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (AIEMA) will host the 15th edition of ACMEE 2023, an international machine tools exhibition, at Chennai Trade Centre between June 15 and 19. Governor R.N. Ravi is expected to inaugurate the exhibition.

K. Sai Sathya Kumar, chairman, ACMEE 2023, told presspersons here on Wednesday that “smart manufacturing” would be theme of the biannual event being organised by AIEMA to help entrepreneurs be up-to-date with latest in machine tools and production technology from across the world.

Nearly 405 exhibitors from various parts of the country and 29 other countries would have stalls pertaining to various needs, including industrial robotics, cutting tools and accessories, machinery, energy saving solutions and testing equipment. A total of 105 international brands, including from Belgium, China, Turkey and the U.K., would have stalls.

P.S. Ramesh, convenor, ACMEE 2023, said this time, the AIEMA had set up a finance lounge, which would have nine financial institutions to help entrepreneurs obtain finance for their purchases at the expo. ACMEE 2023 would have an international buyers and exhibitors meet on June 16 and 17.

ACMEE is an acronym of automobile and ancillaries; consultancy and services; machinery and machine tools; electrical and electronics and energy and environment. The exhibition would have product launches and technical sessions. The organisers expect about 50,000 visitors and generate business worth ₹700 crore.

