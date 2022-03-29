Amazon’s biggest office in Tamil Nadu opens in Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurates Amazon’s office at Perungudi in Chennai on Tuesday. Also seen from left are Chetan Krishnaswamy, vice- president, Amazon; Mano Thangaraj, Minister for IT; and Neeraj Mittal, Principal Secretary, IT. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

March 29, 2022 16:00 IST

CM inaugurates the facility that will have 18 floors and accommodate 6,000 workers

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Amazon’s biggest office in Tamil Nadu at a function held here on Tuesday.

The office, housed in the World Trade Centre on the information technology corridor of Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Perungudi, will have 18 floors and accommodate 6,000 workers. The state-of-the-art building will also house the research and development team of Amazon’s Echo device.

Mr. Stalin said, “Infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu is the result of our investment-friendly policies and commitment to job creation for the State’s talent pool. We believe the launch of Amazon’s new office will have a multiplier effect on the State’s economy. The expansion and investment will bind the State’s economic as well as social well-being.”

The facility has been developed in keeping with Amazon’s global standards that include wellness rooms, interfaith rooms, a mother’s room, a defined recreation space and a 24-hour multi-cuisine food court accessible to all employees.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said the Chief Minister was taking measures to encourage information technology companies to set up shop in the State. He said the State was at the forefront of creating smart governance, digitising all government departments.

Vinod Mathews, director, global real estate and facilities, Amazon, said the opening of the fourth office in Tamil Nadu meant that Amazon would have a total work space of 21 lakh square feet. The company planned to create 20 lakh jobs in the coming years.

Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Department of Information Technology, attended the function.