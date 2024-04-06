Amateur singers take centre stage at anniversary meet

April 06, 2024 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

Members of Isai Pudhidhu, an electric mix of retired bankers, young professionals and parents who share a passion for music, took centre stage at the group’s first anniversary at Mylapore mini hall, Luz Corner, on March 30.

This is the first stage performance by this group dominated by ‘amateur singers’. The event also coincided with the 70th birthday of Chandramauli, well known as Azhagiya Singer, who initiated Isai Pudhidhu.

Shanthi Rasavadhi, one of the admins in the WhatsApp group, says Isai Pudhidhu started with 20 members and now they are 75 of them spread across geographies and age groups. None of them are professional singers and the event has been a platform to showcase their talent.

The online group engages in different activities to enrich the knowledge of people in music.

“The day generally starts with devotional music, followed by Carnatic and film music. Most of the time, participants share their recordings in the group as the idea is to enjoy each other’s music,” says Shanthi, who retired from Bank of Baroda. Quiz to understand various ragams and other engaging activities are also conducted.

Once in a month, they have a Zoom meeting that is based on a theme. “We had themes such as lullaby, multi-lingual and kutcheri,” says Shanthi.

The event on March 30 was attended by 35 singers.

Singers Vanavil Ravi and wife Shobana Ravi; Girija Raghavan, Editor of Ladies Special magazine were among the special guests.

Sankaran V., who retired from Indian Bank, in a release says that founder Chandramauli also runs three other groups to promote different art forms — Sol Pudhidhu, Kadhai Pudhidhu and Kalai Pudhidhu. He also brings out ‘Virutcham Daily’ wherein he encourages and publishes the work of many writers, said the release.

