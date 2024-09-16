ADVERTISEMENT

Amarambedu: A pit stop

Published - September 16, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Amarambedu chatram is found on Sriperumbudur Main Road, 42 kilometres before the temple town of Kancheepuram

Prince Frederick

Snapshots of Amarambedu chatram | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

On Sriperumbudur Main Road, Amarambedu would roll past without drawing a whisper of discussion — but for a stone structure. Though derelict, the structure is limited edition. In the Chennai Metropolitan Area, there are not many structures set in this mould that are out there still. The stones had been marshalled into place centuries ago, and the building is robust thumbing its nose at time’s ruthless, impersonal scythe. The crown of weeds it wore on its head and a couple of hay bundles it held in its bowels — on September 1, 2024 — suggest that it might not be as cherished as it should be. However, its significance is not lost in the everyday bustle, as proved by a bus stop right on the other side of the road.

The stopover takes its name after the village and the chatram — Amarambedu Chatram stop. In Kundrathur block, Amarambedu panchayat consists of a collection of villages, but the locality has a somnolence that sets back time, the chatram actively engaged in that process.

From Amarambedu, the temple town of Kancheepuram is a 42-kilometre roll of the tyres away, and in olden times, this chatram served as a pit stop for pilgrims (to and from the temple town) to rest and recharge their batteries for the walk ahead.

A close parallel can be found at Mahabalipuram on East Coast Road, where a chatram stands on the way to the space with the temple complex.

Just as at the chatram in Mahabalipuram, the roof at the Amarambedu chatram sports squiggly snakes, one of them gobbling an orb, suggesting the depiction of an eclipse.

In addition, there are depictions of fish on the roof.

A resident recalls the picturisation of a song in the old Rajnikanth-starrer Manithan at the chatram. In fact, someone, clearly a Rajnikanth fan, has painted an image of the star on a pillar.

