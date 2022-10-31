Amaraesh Pujari posted as DGP, Prisons 

Director-General of Police Amaraesh Pujari has been shifted from the Cyber Crime Wing and posted as DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services, since the incumbent, Sunil Kumar Singh, retired on Monday. Additional Director-General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh has been shifted from the Armed Police and posted as head of Crime Branch-CID, since the incumbent, Md. Shakeel Akhter, retired. ADGP Sanjay Kumar has been shifted from the Modernization Unit and posted as ADGP, Cyber Crime Wing. ADGP, Headquarters, G. Venkataraman, shall hold additional charge of ADGP, Modernisation. Inspector-General of Police A. Radhika has been posted in the Armed Police.