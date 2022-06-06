Amalraj takes over as Tambaram Police Commissioner

He says controlling rowdyism will be his priority

Additional Director-General of Police A. Amalraj taking over as Commissioner of Police Tambaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He says controlling rowdyism will be his priority

Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) A. Amalraj on Monday took over as Commissioner of Police, Tambaram.

He was appointed to the post after the previous incumbent, Director-General of Police M. Ravi, retired on May 31. Mr. Amalraj is the second commissioner to be appointed after the Commissionerate was inaugurated in January.

The 1996-batch officer served as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur. He worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai, and later as Superintendent of Police in Dharmapuri, Theni, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts from 2000 to 2010.

After being promoted as Inspector-General of Police (IG), he served as Commissioner of Police in Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirapalli and worked as IG in Central and West Zones and as Additional Commissioner, Head Quarters, Chennai city. On promotion as Additional Director-General of Police, he was posted as ADGP Operations. Since August last year, he was working as the Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy.

He said he would focus on controlling rowdyism, crime prevention and all other issues relating to general policing.