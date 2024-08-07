Alumnus donates ₹228 crore to IIT-Madras

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has received ₹228 crore donation from its distinguished alumnus Krishna Chivukula.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Mr. Chivukula, founder and CEO of Indo-MIM Private Limited, said, “My education at IIT-M, in addition to being extremely memorable and enjoyable, enabled me to accomplish much in life and put me in a position whereby I can give back to the institute a gift – one of the largest single donations to date to a university in India.”

V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, said, “That our alumnus still remembers his alma mater after several decades reinforces the fact that education is the only immortal wealth that we can give to mankind. Grateful to Mr. Chivukula for his big contribution, which will benefit several future generations of students in their pursuit of knowledge.”

This donation will be utilised for programmes including supporting international students to study at IIT-M through a scholarship, research excellence grant programme, and an undergraduate fellowship programme for freshers.

Mr. Chivukula graduated with an M. Tech in aerospace engineering, with a major in jet propulsion from IIT-M in 1970. In addition, he received an MBA from The Harvard Business School in 1980.

After a stint as Group President and CEO at the Hoffman Group of Companies in New York, Mr. Chivukula founded two “world number one” companies in succession – Shiva Technologies Incorporated and Indo-MIM Private Limited.

IIT-M raised a historic high of ₹513 crore during 2023-24, a 135% increase from the previous financial year.