Alumni want Pachaiyappa’s College ground to be opened to walkers, sportspersons

Several alumni of Pachaiyappa’s College and sportspersons staged a protest outside the college gate on Harrington Road on Saturday seeking the premises to be reopened for morning walkers and sports coaching sessions.
For many years now, about 300-400 morning walkers and sportspersons from various areas, including Chetpet, Aminjikarai, Shenoy Nagar and Kilpauk used the college grounds. However, the premises was closed due to the pandemic.
S. Yuvaraj, president, Pachaiyappa’s College Students and Alumni Federation, said many residents used the college grounds for morning walks after the Thiru. Vi. Ka.Park at Shenoy Nagar was closed. Several sports coaching sessions, including for football, hockey and basketball, were held regularly as the grounds could be used free of cost. “We represented to the college authorities about our demand. They have asked us to give a petition to take a decision on the issue,” he added.
